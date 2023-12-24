Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of RELL stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $192.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

