Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

RBBN opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $498.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

