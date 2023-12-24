RFG Advisory LLC Sells 351 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,866,000 after acquiring an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $376.05 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $382.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.