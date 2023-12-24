RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS IEFA opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.45.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.