RFG Advisory LLC Sells 107 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $802.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $694.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

