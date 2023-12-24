RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.53 and a 200-day moving average of $445.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

