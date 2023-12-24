RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 6,129 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 46,482 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,442,000 after acquiring an additional 176,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

