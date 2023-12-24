RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 73,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $143.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average of $129.85.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

