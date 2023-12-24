RFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after acquiring an additional 96,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $197.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.40. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.19 and a 12-month high of $201.62.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

