RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $357.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

