RFG Advisory LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

ETN opened at $238.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

