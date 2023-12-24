RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 49,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.08. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

