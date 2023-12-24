RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $3,794,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.



Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

