RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 77.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $226,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $130.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.24.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

