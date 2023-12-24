RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 511 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

OKE opened at $70.16 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

