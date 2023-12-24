RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 31,112 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,112 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 100,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,471,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432,249 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after acquiring an additional 139,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,521,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,825,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $16,224,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

