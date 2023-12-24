RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 13,008 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNDL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 411,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

HNDL stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $970.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

