Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $913,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $258.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.52 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average of $241.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

