Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $37,233.24 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 13,893 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,233.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,428.96.

On Friday, November 10th, Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

Research Solutions Price Performance

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. Analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSSS. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.35 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

