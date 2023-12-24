Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RENT opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $47,631.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,391.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rent the Runway news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $47,631.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,391.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,983 shares of company stock worth $331,878. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

