ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) PT Raised to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RNW. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.15.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 258.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,165,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,892 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,737,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 1,322.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 916,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.