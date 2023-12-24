Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its stake in Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.50. The company has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

