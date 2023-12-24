Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.