RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSE:RBA opened at $65.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. RB Global has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.84.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in RB Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of RB Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of RB Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

