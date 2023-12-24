Raymond James Boosts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $271.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.90.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX opened at $250.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Teleflex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

