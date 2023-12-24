Raymond James Boosts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $88.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

FOUR opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.45. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

