Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $140.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Shares of RL opened at $145.47 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

