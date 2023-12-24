Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO stock opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

