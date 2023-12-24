Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in NIKE by 8.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.