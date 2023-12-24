PSI Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

META stock opened at $353.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $115.51 and a one year high of $357.20. The stock has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.