Prentice Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

