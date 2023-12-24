POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Hold Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Brookline Capital Management currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered POINT Biopharma Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered POINT Biopharma Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 39.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,532,000 after acquiring an additional 866,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 212,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,396,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after acquiring an additional 274,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 841,250 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

