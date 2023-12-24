Piper Sandler Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $107.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 229.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

