Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Down 0.9 %

FG opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50. F&G Annuities & Life has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,467,254.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

