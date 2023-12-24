Piper Sandler Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $56.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Compass Point began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.73.

NYSE SLG opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

