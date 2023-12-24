Piper Sandler Cuts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $515.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $522.50.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $372.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.04 and a 200-day moving average of $469.31.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that argenx will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in argenx by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,182,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,792,000 after acquiring an additional 124,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in argenx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,831,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

