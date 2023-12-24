PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ISD opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at $123,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

