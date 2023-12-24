PFG Advisors Takes $386,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 785,454 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,103,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,142,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

