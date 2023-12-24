PFG Advisors Sells 4,168 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

