PFG Advisors Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.51 and a 1-year high of $357.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.