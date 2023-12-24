PFG Advisors Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

