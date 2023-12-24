PFG Advisors Buys 516 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.