PFG Advisors Buys 299 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $223.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.47 and a 200 day moving average of $214.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

