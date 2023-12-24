Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) vs. China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Financial Contrast

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) and China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of China Education Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and China Education Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 19.83% 18.74% 14.72% China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Education Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Perdoceo Education and China Education Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.09%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perdoceo Education and China Education Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $695.21 million 1.67 $95.87 million $2.15 8.22 China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than China Education Resources. China Education Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perdoceo Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats China Education Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About China Education Resources

(Get Free Report)

China Education Resources Inc., an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides education resources and services to China's kindergarten to grade 12 education market. The company's portal offers school platform that provides a link between a school with its teachers, students, and parents; online tutoring program, a platform developed for a teacher to provide online tutoring services through the internet to students; and digital education products containing digital textbook tutorial materials and digital supplementary materials, such as lesson plans, course modules, and tests. It also develops and distributes educational textbooks and materials to bookstores and schools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

