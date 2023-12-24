Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.5% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $285.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.50. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

