Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $168.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

