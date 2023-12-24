Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PPL. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.71.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

PPL opened at C$45.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$49.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.174216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.04%.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

