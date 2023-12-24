PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock Position Raised by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBF. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

