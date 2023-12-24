Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.77.

Paychex Stock Up 0.8 %

PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

