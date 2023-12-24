Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.43. Paychex has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.77.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 170,453 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 10,767.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 39.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

